Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 6,911 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 174,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 43.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Trimble by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $564,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 671,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,993. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.