Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after acquiring an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $303,065,000 after acquiring an additional 180,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.52. The stock had a trading volume of 460,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,901. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $282.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

