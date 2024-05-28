Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $188.64

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.64 and last traded at $186.40, with a volume of 96070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dover by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,275,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

