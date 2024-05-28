DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Down to $40.81

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.81, but opened at $37.99. DraftKings shares last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 5,496,392 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

DraftKings Stock Down 12.3 %

The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $25,434,000 over the last 90 days. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,011,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,938,000 after purchasing an additional 747,937 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DraftKings by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

