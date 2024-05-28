Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.50

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 42733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
