DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $103.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

DD stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

