e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 2.5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $186.50 and last traded at $186.62. 165,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,600,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

