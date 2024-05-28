easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 2,233.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESYJY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

easyJet Stock Performance

About easyJet

ESYJY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. 487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,811. easyJet has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

