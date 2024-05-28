Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Buys Shares of 2,823 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. 447,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.