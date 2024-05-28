Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 351,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 176,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYW traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 481,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $143.01.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

