Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,131 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 31,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $3,986,880.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,384,058.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,176 shares of company stock worth $86,571,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.53. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.25, a PEG ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.