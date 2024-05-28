Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Invests $488,000 in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 33.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after buying an additional 1,072,443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 29.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 909,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tanger by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 110,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tanger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tanger by 35.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,979 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger alerts:

Tanger Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SKT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 92,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Tanger Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tanger

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.