Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 11,787 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25,408.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.