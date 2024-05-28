Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20,641.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 82,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.5% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,097 shares of company stock worth $37,877,471 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

TSLA stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.97. 31,219,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,842,211. The company has a market cap of $561.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.