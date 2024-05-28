Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 356,510 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $39,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,616 shares of company stock worth $4,819,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,786,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.