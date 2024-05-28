Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 208,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,562. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $96.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

