Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 347 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

