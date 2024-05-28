Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

NYSE:USM traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 852,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,538. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.