Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,449,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,221 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,471,000 after purchasing an additional 837,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. 1,650,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

