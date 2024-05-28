Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,136,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956,387 shares during the period. Match Group makes up about 2.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $114,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 690.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MTCH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,253. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

