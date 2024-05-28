Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $15.38 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of Pure Storage worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.14, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.32.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

