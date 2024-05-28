Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $19.99 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $207,210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,468,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,003,000 after purchasing an additional 421,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.10. 2,736,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

