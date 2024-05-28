Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.56 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ball by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 886,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,022,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ball by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE BALL traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 654,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm's revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

