Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,420,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $948,676,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,639,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.87. 4,885,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,532. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.48.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

