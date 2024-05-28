Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.34 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 107.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,837 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.91. 668,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

