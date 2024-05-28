Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $25.58 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,762,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,576,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.42% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 23.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 12.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clarivate by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. 6,063,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Stories

