Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $6.68 Million Investment in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Shockwave Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,296. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $334.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,138. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.85. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $334.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

