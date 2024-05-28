Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,820 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.48% of Certara worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 860,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,262,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Certara by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 530,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 727,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 238,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

