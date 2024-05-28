Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $58,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $4.29 on Monday, reaching $457.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,669,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.38. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $336.67 and a 12-month high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

