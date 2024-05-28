Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 350 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,299,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,080. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

