Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,380 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CRH traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $79.46. 2,685,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,272. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

