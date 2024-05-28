Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 662 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,908,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $829.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $160.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.