Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 7,369 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 701,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,846,000 after purchasing an additional 111,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,288. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

