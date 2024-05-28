Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 97,738 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 819,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,738 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for about 1.6% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 1.00% of Guidewire Software worth $89,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.92. 405,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,662. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

