Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 25%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 116,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 342,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.