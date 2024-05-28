Electroneum Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $60.06 million and $1.04 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001725 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,900,655 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

