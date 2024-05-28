EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $401.98

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $401.98 and last traded at $398.50, with a volume of 23507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 165.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in EMCOR Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

