Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $113.42. 1,345,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,930. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

