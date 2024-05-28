Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.41.

DAVA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14. Endava has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

