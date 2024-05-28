EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Holdings Decreased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in EnerSys by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in EnerSys by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.61. 104,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,278. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.98.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

