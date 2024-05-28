Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.29 on Friday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company's stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

