Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.29 on Friday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
