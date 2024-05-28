Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Up 1,337.5% in May

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 1,337.5% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

ENSC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,106. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 598.21% and a negative net margin of 660.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

