Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Get Entergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.10. 721,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 464.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.