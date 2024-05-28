Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 27th (ACRE, ADBE, ALX, AXTI, BKE, BZH, CMCO, COMM, CRVL, EMKR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 27th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

