Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 27th (ACRE, ADBE, ALX, AXTI, BKE, BZH, CMCO, COMM, CRVL, EMKR)

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 27th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.