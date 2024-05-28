Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 27th (ACRE, ADBE, ALX, AXTI, BKE, BZH, CMCO, COMM, CRVL, EMKR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 27th:
Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Park National (NYSE:PRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.