Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $321.71 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $31.66 or 0.00046378 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.66 billion and $321.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,229.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.45 or 0.00687709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00121859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00207533 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00055751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00092291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,282,589 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

