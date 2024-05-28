Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 145285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.80.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

