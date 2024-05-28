Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 259,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 121,624 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter worth $188,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth about $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

