Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Get Exelon alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,354. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.