EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Gap Down to $11.16

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $10.90. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 79,034 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $584.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.70.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

