F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.79. 829,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,344. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 413,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 479.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,766,000 after acquiring an additional 723,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.